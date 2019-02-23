He works at school, church. Patterson deputies bust him on child predator charges

Patterson Police Services arrested a 73-year-old man who works with youth at both his school and church on child predator charges Friday.
William Stewart of Diamond Springs in El Dorado County was taken into custody after an online sting operation conducted by Patterson deputies. According to a press release from Patterson Police Services, Stewart was caught after allegedly communicating with a fictitious Facebook account set up by deputies to appear like that of a 16-year-old girl.
On Feb. 13, Stewart allegedly sent a message to an undercover deputy at the Facebook account. Over the course of a week, Stewart allegedly sent explicit messages, photos and made voice calls with deputies working undercover.
Deputies discovered during the course of the investigation that Stewart is currently employed by the El Dorado Office of Education as a campus supervisor. Stewart also works at Great Valley Church in El Dorado County on a child safety team. Both the El Dorado Office of Education and the church were notified of Stewart’s arrest.
Deputies arrested Stewart in Diamond Springs on Friday. Search warrants were also served at his home to collect electronic devices as part of the investigation.
He was booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for the following charges: sending harmful matter with the intent to arouse with the purpose of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, being a person who contacted or communicated with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act, arranging a meeting with a minor with purpose of exposing themselves and child abuse.
