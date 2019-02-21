Police release sketches of suspects in downtown Modesto assault and theft

The Modesto Police Department released sketches Thursday of two suspects in a weekend assault and theft against a woman near 10th and L streets.
A department Facebook post said the victim, in her early 20s, was unlocking her vehicle just after midnight Sunday when one of the men attacked her from behind and struck her face.
The suspects pulled the woman’s backpack off her back and took her purse from inside it, the post said. They fled in what appeared to be a Ford Mustang with a tailfin on the trunk, police said. The car had damage to its front end and a non-working headlight on the driver’s side, police said.
Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
