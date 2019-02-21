Update: Lockdown lifted at Modesto schools as police serve search warrant

Several schools in north Modesto were on lockdown this morning as Modesto police serve a search warrant.
Freedom and Savage schools were on lockdown, police said. According to Sylvan Unified School District, Somerset Middle School also was on lockdown. The lockdowns, which were precautionary, ended about 10:15 a.m.
Roads are closed in the area of Merle and Orleans in the Village One neighborhood. The SWAT team has assembled on Bumgardner Court.
Police are searching one of the houses on the block.
Authorities have not said what the search warrant is for.
We will have more on this story later today.
