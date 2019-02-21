Modesto dad arrested after DUI collision with toddler

A Modesto dad was arrested Tuesday night when he was found, allegedly under the influence, walking away from a collision scene with his 2-year-old daughter.
Joshua Matthew Jones, 34, was driving with his daughter when he hit another vehicle at Conant and Veneman avenues in north Modesto at about 7:20 p.m., said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. No one was injured in the crash.
Jones took his daughter out of the vehicle and walked away from the scene. Bear said he was found by officers a few blocks away, carrying his daughter.
Bear said he admitted to officers that he’d been driving with his daughter at the time of the collision.
He was also found to be under the influence, she said.
Jones was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence.
