Update: Man shot to death outside east Modesto bar at Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Modesto on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the scene at the corner of Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road at about 9 o’clock on report of a shooting at the CR2 Bar and Billiards, which is in the strip mall on the intersection’s southeast corner.

Both the victim, who later died from his injuries, and the suspect had been inside the bar, according to Sharon Bear, spokesman for the Modesto Police Department.

There was later a dispute in the parking lot, and as the suspect drove away, a single shot was fired and struck the victim, Bear said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee

SHARE COPY LINK Modesto police are investigating a shooting at or near the CR2 bar at Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

CPR was performed at the scene before the victim, described only as an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or vehicle.

Bear also said it is unclear if the man shot was specifically targeted or if the shooter was just firing into a crowd.

The CR2 is part of the building attached to the Stop n’ Save Liquors & Groceries, which is to the north of the bar.

This was the third fatal incident in that property’s parking lot since late 2016..

The CR2 Bar was once home to the Shadow Lounge. There was a fatal stabbing in the parking lot in November 2016 after a fight began in the bar. One man died, and two others were injured.

Meanwhile, last Feb. 18, a body was discovered in the burning car in the parking lot on the strip mall’s southwest side. Detectives later presumed that to be a suicide., determining there was no “outside involvement” in the incident.





We’ll have more as information becomes available.