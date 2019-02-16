Police investigate shooting in east Modesto

A shooting Saturday morning in east Modesto apparently started as a domestic disturbance, police said.
According to Modesto Police Lt. T.J. Moffett, the shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Wilmington Way at 9:57 a.m. The location is off of Creekwood Drive north of Yosemite Avenue.
“We located one male victim that had been shot and subsequently identified a person of interest who was located in the area,” Moffett said by telephone Saturday.
Police later said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that the incident started as a domestic disturbance.
“The victim is the brother of the female half involved in the disturbance,” the post reads. “The victim and his sister were leaving the residence when the suspect approached them. After an altercation occurred, the suspect shot the victim several times while they were outside of the home.”
Both the victim and the suspect are adult males, Moffett said. Their identities were not released.
The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. An update on his condition was not available Saturday afternoon.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636
