Modesto police arrest suspected ‘prolific burglars,’ find identity theft operation

Detectives have arrested two men known to investigators as “prolific burglars” who are suspected of targeting homes near Vintage Faire Mall and parked vehicles at Modesto Junior College, police officials said Friday.
One of the arrests led investigators to the suspect’s Salida home, where they found an identity theft operation. On Friday, detectives with the Modesto Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit were seeking burglary victims and witnesses.
Jeremiah Devonte Stephens, 25, of Salida was arrested Feb. 8. On Friday, Stephens was in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. Prosecutors have charged him with vehicle theft and resisting arrest, along with a misdemeanor count of identity theft.
Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza said investigators consider Stephens a prolific burglar who targets homes in the neighborhoods near the Vintage Faire Mall in north Modesto. He also said Stephens is known to target vehicles in those same neighborhoods.
The Property Crimes Unit detectives were on patrol conducting proactive enforcement, when they spotted Stephens driving a reported stolen vehicle, Souza said. A short vehicle pursuit ensued, before the vehicle slowed.
Souza said Stephens ran out of the slow-moving vehicle that continued before it crashed into a utility pole and fence. Police created a perimeter around the area and captured Stephens soon after.
The arrest led investigators to Stephens’ Salida home, where he lived with his mother, Gilliam Stephens. Souza said she was on parole for an identity theft conviction, and her home was subject to searches for items related to identity theft.
Souza said investigators searched the Salida home and found credit cards, identity information and phony driver’s licenses. He said Stephens’ mother also was taken into custody at the home.
On Wednesday, the property crimes detectives arrested Kennith Blake Robson, 29, of Modesto.
Prosecutors on Friday charged Robson with two felony counts of second-degree burglary and one count of receiving stolen property, along with a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail.
Souza said Robson is considered by police to be a prolific vehicle burglar, and is suspected of targeting vehicles in parking lots at both MJC campuses and areas near Prescott Road and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto.
Robson also was wanted on warrants for his arrest on narcotics and burglary charges, along with violating probation. The property crimes detectives were looking for Robson on Wednesday after learning he frequented areas in west Modesto.
The detectives spotted Robson leaving a home along Stockton Avenue, just west of Carpenter Road in west Modesto. Souza said Robson ran from the detectives. They created a perimeter around the area, and Robson was taken into custody shortly after without further incident.
The detectives discovered that Robson was linked to vehicle burglaries earlier that same day, Souza said, and recovered a car stereo, a laptop and a backpack stolen in vehicle burglaries at MJC’s west campus. He said some of the stolen items were given back to the owners.
Souza said these arrests should serve as a reminder, urging residents to keep their doors and windows locked when not at home. He also warned drivers to lock their vehicles when left unattended and never leave behind items of value in clear sight of burglars looking for targets.
Investigators asked anyone who was burglarized in the areas targeted by these suspects or remembers seeing either of the men arrested in these areas to call the Modesto Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at 209-572-9686. Anyone who sees suspicious activity happening is urged to call 911.
