Teenager injured in west Modesto shooting; gun found at the scene

A teenager was injured late Thursday in shooting in west Modesto, and investigators on Friday were looking for a suspect.
The 18-year-old man suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, said Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza. The young man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated.
About 10:50 p.m. Thursday, police officers were in the area of Fifth and I streets in Modesto when they heard shots fired.
A few moments later, dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting a shooting that occurred in the area of Second and I streets.
Souza said officers arrived at the shooting scene and found the injured teenager with several gunshot wounds on the ground in the street.
Investigators recovered a gun at the shooting scene, but Souza said it was unclear to police whether the gun was the weapon that was used in the shooting.
Police described the shooting suspect as a Latino wearing a light-colored sweatshirt. Souza said investigators were still trying to determine what might have led up to the shooting. No arrests had been made Friday morning.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can send an e-mail through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
