Most Wanted: Diego Armando Infante Pantoja, Murder

NAME: Diego Armando Infante Pantoja
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Pantoja is wanted on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting April 3, 2006, outside a South Ninth Street bar in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.
NOTES: Javier Acevedo Gonzalez was killed in the shooting. His brother was paralyzed from the waist down.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Pantoja’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
