Arrest made in machete attack in Knights Ferry

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect Monday in a machete attack in Knights Ferry on Sunday night. “A deputy was working the Knights Ferry area this morning and was given a tip the suspect, 28-year-old Kody Ingram of Jamestown, was walking in the area of Sonora Road and Kennedy Road,” department spokesman Deputy Royjindar Singh told The Bee in an email Monday afternoon. “The deputy located Kody, who was arrested without incident. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation.”
The night before, deputies were dispatched to the area of Sonora Road and Ellen Street on a report of a stabbing. They found a 45-year-old man with a serious cut to his arm.
According to the incident report, the victim and his girlfriend, both intoxicated, had left The River’s Edge restaurant and saw a man walking down the street. Deputies determined they confronted the man, whom they didn’t recognize and apparently assumed to be from out of town. They harassed him and ordered him to leave town, the report says.
During the confrontation, the man pulled out a machete and struck the victim’s arm, causing a deep laceration. Deputies searched the area for the man, who was not found. No description was immediately available.
But women who identified themselves as the victim’s sister and his girlfriend dispute the Sheriff’s Department account of what happened. According to the victim’s sister, her brother said he and his girlfriend were leaving the restaurant after having hosted a wine-tasting event. They encountered the man outside and, being among the last to leave and feeling responsible for the building’s security, challenged him on what business he had there.
The man pulled out the machete, she said her brother told her, and began to swing at his neck and abdomen. He was able to dodge most swings, but was cut on the arm and leg and had his clothing slashed.
On the Oakdale Area Incident Feed page on Facebook, the victim’s girlfriend commented, “We asked what he was doing in town as he was walking toward us. I never walked toward him. He immediately whipped out his machete and (her boyfriend) got in between me and him to defend us.”
On The Bee’s Facebook page, she said that what deputies attributed to intoxication was “frantic” behavior as she yelled at them to go after the attacker rather than restrain her. “Crazy to think we were upset when I just watched my boyfriend get stabbed multiple times,” she wrote. “They must know exactly what that is like to witness and how to act with grace after seeing a machete coming at you in the dark!”
Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
