Yelling, wielding rock, man takes out seven windshields, damages Gallo Center door

Seven vehicle windshields were broken and a glass door of the Gallo Center for the Arts was heavily scratched when a man went on a vandalism spree with a rock in downtown Modesto on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Edgar Alvarez, a 24-year-old transient out of Newman, started around 1:30 p.m. by scratching a front door of the Gallo Center, on I Street between 10th and 11th.
Gallo Center CEO Lynn Dickerson posted on her Facebook page that she was “sad, mad, discouraged, disgusted” by the attack on the center. Police estimated the damage to the door at $2,500.
Alvarez then allegedly smashed three windshields of vehicles parked near the corner of 11th and I, before entering the city garage on 11th between I and J streets. There, he broke four more windshields. Owners of those vehicles face replacement costs of likely a few hundred dollars each.
Throughout, he was yelling and making little sense, witnesses told officers, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. In a video taken at the garage by a Downtown Modesto Partnership employee, it sounds like Alvarez is shouting at people who confronted him, “You are not a human,” “Shut up,” “Get away from me” and “I was loyal.”
Alvarez still was carrying the rock when police officers caught up with him, Bear said, and he faces charges of resisting arrest along with felony vandalism. There is no indication in the report, she said, that the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
