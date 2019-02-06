Woman arrested in robberies of stores in Oakdale, Modesto

An Oakdale woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of two armed robberies in that city and a robbery in Modesto.
Vanessa Alfaro Guzman, 35, is believed to have robbed the Rite Aid pharmacy at 1300 W. F St. in Oakdale on Jan. 5 and Feb. 3, police said in a news release. In both cases, the robber was described as female and armed with a handgun. She escaped with cash each time. After the Feb. 3 robbery, a witness reported seeing a white Volvo flee the scene.
The Modesto robbery was Jan. 9 at the Arco am/pm minimart at 1225 N. Carpenter Road. Guzman is believed to have robbed the cashier of an undisclosed amount of cash, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Wednesday. In that case, no handgun was displayed, Bear said.
Patrolling the 600 block of West G Street in Oakdale about 2 p.m. Tuesday, an officer saw a white Volvo in an alley. Additional officers arrived and contacted, then detained, several people at a home in the area, the news release said. As a precaution, nearby Oakdale High School was put on lockdown briefly.
Guzman matched the suspect descriptions in the Oakdale robberies and was found to have an arrest warrant for the robbery in Modesto. From the residence at 646 W. G, officers found items believed associated with the robberies, including a semiautomatic handgun and a bundle of cash.
Modesto police detectives responded to the scene to make the determination on evidence related to the am/pm robbery.
Guzman was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on robbery charges. The booking log shows she faces charges in a few cases, including attempted robbery, petty theft, witness intimidation and providing false identification to an officer.
Anyone with information on the Oakdale robberies is asked to call Detective Don Stilwell at 209-847-2231. Information on the Modesto robbery can be provided to the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500.
