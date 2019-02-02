Man stabbed multiple times in south Modesto, suspect arrested

A man was stabbed multiple times after an altercation in south Modesto on Friday evening.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Kiely said deputies were called at about 8:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing on the 700 block of South Ninth Street. Shortly after a second call came in from another party also reporting the stabbing.
When deputies arrived they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside a residence. Kiely said deputies determined the first caller, 28-year-old Jesse Ochoa, was the alleged perpetrator. The two men had allegedly had an argument inside the residence, which led to the stabbing.
The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation. Kiely said his injuries were not life-threatening and he is in stable condition.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ochoa was arrested, booked into Stanislaus County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments