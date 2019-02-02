Crime

Man stabbed multiple times in south Modesto, suspect arrested

By Marijke Rowland

February 02, 2019 04:11 PM

FILE PHOTO — A patrol car from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
FILE PHOTO — A patrol car from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department The Modesto Bee
FILE PHOTO — A patrol car from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department The Modesto Bee

A man was stabbed multiple times after an altercation in south Modesto on Friday evening.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Kiely said deputies were called at about 8:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing on the 700 block of South Ninth Street. Shortly after a second call came in from another party also reporting the stabbing.

When deputies arrived they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside a residence. Kiely said deputies determined the first caller, 28-year-old Jesse Ochoa, was the alleged perpetrator. The two men had allegedly had an argument inside the residence, which led to the stabbing.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation. Kiely said his injuries were not life-threatening and he is in stable condition.

Ochoa was arrested, booked into Stanislaus County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Marijke Rowland

Marijke Rowland writes about new business, restaurant and retail developments. She has been with The Modesto Bee since 1997 covering a variety of topics including arts and entertainment. Her Business Beat column runs midweek and Sundays. And it’s pronounced Mar-eye-ke.

  Comments  