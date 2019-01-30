Crime

Four injured after man drives into Beard Brook homeless camp

By Erin Tracy

January 30, 2019

Four people were injured Tuesday night when a man drove into Modesto’s Beard Brook Park, where hundreds of homeless people live, and began driving in to people, police said.

Multiple 911 callers said the driver of the dark four-door Saturn appeared to be hitting people intentionally, said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Bazan, hit three people inside the park and a fourth while fleeing on South Morton Boulevard.

Bazan crashed into a pole and fence a short distance away near 11th Street.

Bear said witnesses detained the man until officers arrived.

Three of the people hit went to local hospitals on their own to seek treatment while the fourth, a woman hit in the park, was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries, Bear said.

Bazan also was injured when he crashed and remained hospitalized Wednesday morning.

Bear said a warrant was issued for his arrest for attempted murder and felony hit and run.

