Shooting in east Modesto on Bonnie Brae Avenue leaves two injured

Modesto police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left two people injured in east Modesto.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Bonnie Brae Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims outside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
One woman suffered nonlife-threatening injuries while a man was taken to a hospital, where surgery was performed. He was in the intensive care unit on Wednesday morning, Bear said.
There have been no arrests and no immediate suspect information. Bear said she hopes to have more details later today.
