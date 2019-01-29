Crime

Update: Tuolumne sheriff’s office identifies body found west of Sonora

By John Holland

January 29, 2019 03:10 PM

The body found west of Sonora on Saturday was identified Tuesday as Matthew Dale Bryan, a 45-year-old resident of that town.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of Bryan, who had been reported missing by his family on Dec. 10, a news release from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said. The cause of death is pending an autopsy at the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies responded late Friday evening to a report of a body in a wooded area off Rough and Ready Trail. It was too dark to search that night, but the body was found Saturday, an earlier news release said.

