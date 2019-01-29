Crime

Most Wanted: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza, spousal abuse

Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza
Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers
NAME: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza

CHARGE: Spousal abuse

DESCRIPTION: 35 years old, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Barraza is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Barraza’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

