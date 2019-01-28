Deputies recover body in wooded area west of Sonora

Deputies found the body of a man in a wooded area west of Sonora, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
The deceased man, who was not identified, was reported to the office late Friday evening off Rough and Ready Trail, a news releases said. Deputies could not locate the body because of darkness, but they returned Saturday and found it.
Investigators as of Monday did not know whether foul play is involved, Lt. David Vasquez said. The body will undergo an autopsy at the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, he said.
