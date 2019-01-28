Crime

Deputies recover body in wooded area west of Sonora

By John Holland

January 28, 2019 03:48 PM

The body of an unidentified man was found in a wooded area west of Sonora, Calif. by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The cause of death was unknown as of Monday.
Deputies found the body of a man in a wooded area west of Sonora, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

The deceased man, who was not identified, was reported to the office late Friday evening off Rough and Ready Trail, a news releases said. Deputies could not locate the body because of darkness, but they returned Saturday and found it.

Investigators as of Monday did not know whether foul play is involved, Lt. David Vasquez said. The body will undergo an autopsy at the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office, he said.

