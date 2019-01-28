Modesto SWAT activated to get drunk man out of pickup following shooting

Modesto Police fired a pepper ball into a pickup at a west Modesto gas station and activated its SWAT team Sunday night when an intoxicated man refused to get out.
The standoff at the Chevron at North Carpenter Road and Woodland Avenue followed a shooting at a home about a mile away, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
Sarai Rangel Villasenor, 30, had been in a fight with her ex-girlfriend at a home in the 2400 of Sussex lane at about 9 p.m. She allegedly fired several shots into unoccupied parked vehicles, then left with two men in a white Chevrolet Silvarado, Bear said.
An officer located the Chevrolet at the Chevron about 30 minutes later. Officers surrounded the pickup and ordered Villasenor and the two men out at gunpoint.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Villasenor and the driver, 22-year-old Rafael Pacheco Medina, cooperated with officers’ orders but the back seat passenger, 29-year-old Miguel Angel Cruz Vargas, refused to get out, Bear said.
Officers fired a pepper ball into the pickup but Vargas still wouldn’t budge.
It wasn’t until Modesto Police Department’s SWAT team arrived about 45 minutes after police originally arrived at the gas station that Vargas surrendered.
A firearm without a serial number was recovered from under the seat in which Villasenor had been sitting. She was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic battery, possession of a concealed and stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Medina was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and Vargas was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Comments