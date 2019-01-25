Crime

Riverbank Burger King robbed by man in skeleton mask

By Erin Tracy

January 25, 2019 09:13 AM

Employees at the Burger King in Riverbank were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night by a man in a skeleton mask.

The man entered the restaurant on Patterson Road at Jackson Avenue just before 9 p.m., pointed a gun at employees and demanded they open the safe, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store on foot, heading south on Jackson.

The suspect is described as a young white man with blue eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants and a mask with a skeleton on it that covered half his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

