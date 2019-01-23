Images released of man sought in downtown Modesto knife attack

Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers has released photos of the man sought in an attack on a Bee newspaper carrier earlier this month.
About 6 a.m. Jan. 8, officers responded to the attack report in the area of James and State streets, just south of the La Loma Avenue roundabout. A man riding a bike confronted the carrier, accusing the victim of following him, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said at the time.
There was a verbal exchange and then the man sliced the carrier’s arm with a utility knife, Bear said. She said the victim apparently was driving slowly in a car, delivering papers.
The suspect was described as a white male adult in his 20s, about 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. The victim said the attacker was wearing a dark, hooded coat or shirt, a baseball cap and a black backpack. He was last seen riding a dark mountain bike and holding an LED flashlight.
The source of the images released by Crime Stoppers was not indicated.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Police Department at 209-572-9861 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
