Two men were running a ‘chop shop’ on an east Modesto street, police say

Police arrested two men Tuesday on suspicion of stripping parts from three stolen vehicles on an east Modesto street.
The alleged “chop shop” was found when officers responded to a call about trespassers on the 1400 block of Staci Lane, the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Staci Lane is a few blocks southeast of the intersection of Briggsmore Avenue and Lakewood Avenue.
The arrested men are Zachary West, 36, and Robert Williams, 34. Their cities of residence were not reported.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The two were booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of auto theft, operating a chop shop, criminal conspiracy and probation/parole violations.
People with tips about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
The department used the occasion to urge Modesto residents to join Neighborhood Watch. More information is at 209-342-9185.
Comments