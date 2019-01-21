Crime

Body found in Delta-Mendota Canal near Patterson

By Rosalio Ahumada

January 21, 2019 12:36 PM

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials on Monday retrieved a body found in the Delta Mendota Canal near Patterson.

The body was spotted in the canal just south of Marshall Road, just east of Ward Avenue. There were no further details about the discovery of the body available.

Authorities said the case was being turned over to the Manteca Police Department for investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear why Manteca Police would be handling the matter; calls to the department were not returned.



