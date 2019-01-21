Police arrest Modesto man after burglary at model home in Ripon

Officers on Sunday arrested a Modesto man suspected of burglarizing a model home at a planned neighborhood just south of Mistlin Sports Park.
Jonanthon Kohlnhofer, 29, was arrested a few hours after the break-in less than mile south of the planned neighborhood, known as The Vineyards.
The Ripon Police Department responded to the burglary about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, when officers were first alerted by an alarm indicating a window had been broken at the model house in the 1200 block of Franzia Drive, just south of River Road.
The officers arrived at the home and found a broken upstairs window. Officers checked the home and its surrounding area and did not find anyone. But the officers found and collected evidence from the scene of the burglary, according to a Ripon police news release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Shortly before 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicle parked near businesses along the 800 block of North Jack Tone Road, just west of Highway 99.
Inside the vehicle, the officers found Kohlnhofer. He was alone. Ripon police said the officers spotted drugs in the vehicle, which was later determined to be heroin.
During their search of the vehicle, the officers also found burglary tools, according to police.
Police officials said the officers later linked Kohlnhofer to the burglary at the model home on Franzia Drive. Kohlnhofer was later booked at the San Joaquin County Jail.
Comments