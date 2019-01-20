Stabbing outside downtown Modesto gas station, minimart sends victim to hospital

A 22-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds when an argument with another man escalated outside the Arco am/pm minimart on the 900 block of Fifth Street in downtown Modesto on Sunday morning.
The attack was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There was no word on his condition.
Police Lt. Aaron Tait said the victim was uncooperative with officers and provided no information or description of his assailant. A woman sleeping outdoors nearby may have witnessed what happened but refused to help officers out of fear of retaliation, the lieutenant said.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to call the Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
