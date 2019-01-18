Testimony postponed in case of Stanislaus sheriff’s deputy accused in woman’s death

A San Joaquin Superior Court judge has postponed a preliminary hearing for Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Wall, who is accused of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a Modesto woman shot during a pursuit in Ripon.

Wall in November pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge in the February 2017 death of Evin Olsen Yadegar. The deputy initially was scheduled to return to court Jan. 22 for the preliminary hearing to determine whether there’s enough evidence for him to stand trial.

On Thursday, Judge John Soldati postponed the hearing until Feb. 26. The hearing is expected to last two days. The prosecution and the defense will be allowed to present evidence and question witnesses before the judge makes a ruling.

Wall is facing the felony charge in San Joaquin County because he shot the woman after a pursuit that began in Salida and ended in Ripon.

Stanislaus county sheriff’s deputy Justin Wall, second from right is pictured with supporters on Monday morning Sept. 17, 2018 at the conclusion of a court hearing in San Joaquin Superior Court. The deputy is accused of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death Evin Olsen Yadegar of Modesto during a pursuit in Ripon, California. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Feb. 26, 2017. The incident began when Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites in the 4900 block of Sisk Road in Salida.

Authorities have said a security guard reported that Yadegar had begun an argument and a physical confrontation with him. A deputy arrived at the hotel and saw Yadegar’s vehicle leaving the area.

The deputy gave chase as Yadegar headed north on Highway 99 into San Joaquin County, before leaving the highway. The chase continued into Ripon, heading south on South Manley Road and stopping near Tornell Circle.

Authorities initially said Yadegar did not respond to commands to get out of her vehicle and then put it in reverse, driving toward two deputies and a Ripon police officer.

Video footage from a patrol car’s dashboard camera show Yadegar backing up her car a few feet before moving forward to go around a Stanislaus County sheriff’s vehicle that had blocked her. She was shot by Wall not as she’s backing up, but as she’s moving forward again.

San Joaquin County prosecutors say Yadegar stopped her Volkswagen sedan for several moments in the neighborhood off Main Street, before she drove off again. Then, Wall fired four shots at Yadegar.