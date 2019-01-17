Crime

Police release sketch of suspect in Manteca sexual assault on 15-year-old girl

By Deke Farrow

January 17, 2019 07:13 AM

The victim of a sexual assault the night of Jan. 14, 2019, in Manteca met with a Police Department artist to create this composite sketch of the suspect.
Manteca police have released a sketch of the person sought in a sexual assault Monday night.

The 15-year-old victim reported she was walking in the area of the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when she was grabbed, pulled into a nearby alley and sexually assaulted.

She did not require hospitalization, Lt. Stephen Schluer said in an email Thursday, but a full exam was conducted. The lieutenant said there have been no other recent similar assaults reported.

The suspect is described as a Latino male, about 16 years old, roughly 5-foot-3, with a thin build. He rode a dark bicycle.

In a Facebook post the next day, police said they processed the area for evidence and were seeking any surveillance video from nearby businesses and residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manteca Police Department Detective Daniel Peters at 209-456-8224.

