Two arrested on suspicion of ramming detective’s car at start of east Modesto chase

A man and woman were arrested Monday night after ramming a stolen vehicle into a detective’s car and leading a pursuit that ended in a minor-injury crash, police said.
The only injuries were to the people who were arrested, Lt. Aaron Tait of the Modesto Police Department said by phone. Their names were not immediately available.
Tait said the encounter started at about 7 p.m., when investigators working a burglary case spotted two suspicious people on the 2300 block of Oakdale Road.
The suspects rammed a stolen vehicle into a detective’s unmarked car, then led a pursuit that ended when they hit a wall in the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Claus Road, he said.
The man and woman likely will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools, Tait said.
The detective’s car had minor damage, he said.
