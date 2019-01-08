He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, then showed up drunk at CHP station

A New York man was arrested for the second time in six days on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove drunk to the Modesto area California Highway Patrol Office to inquire about the location of his BMW.
The BMW had been towed following 30-year-old Talwinder Singh’s arrest on suspicion of DUI Jan. 2. He crashed into a parked car on South Ninth Street near Hosmer Avenue, said CHP Officer Tom Olsen.
When Singh arrived at the CHP office on Kiernan Avenue Tuesday afternoon, he showed sings of intoxication.
Olsen would not say what those signs were but said Officer William Lane conducted a DUI evaluation on Singh in the lobby and determined he was under the influence. Singh again was arrested on suspicion of DUI. It is not clear whether the car Singh allegedly drove to the office also was impounded.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Olsen said identifying impaired drivers is the CHPs “bread and butter.”
“It is foolish to think you are going to walk into a police agency, especially our agency, and think that we are not going to notice that,” he said.
Still, Olsen said situations like this occur at least a few times a year. He said people come to the station smelling of alcohol or marijuana or drive themselves there despite having a suspended license.
Comments