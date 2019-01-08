Newspaper carrier cut in attack while working in downtown Modesto

A man delivering newspapers was cut in an attack early Tuesday in downtown Modesto, police said.
Around 6 a.m., man on a bicycle confronted the carrier, believing the victim was following him, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said. This was in the area of James and State streets, just south of the La Loma Avenue roundabout.
There was a verbal exchange and then the man sliced the carrier’s arm with a utility knife, Bear said. She said the victim apparently was driving slowly in a car, delivering papers.
The injury was not believed to be serious, Bear said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The suspect is described as a white male adult, 6-foot-2, between 180 and 190 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark backpack, Bear said, and had facial hair — possibly a goatee.
Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call the MPD at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.
Comments