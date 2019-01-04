Crime

Sonora transient faces charges in attack on double amputee in care home

By John Holland

January 04, 2019 07:02 PM

Cesar Hernandez, 35, was arrested on battery and other charges following an alleged attack on a wheelchair-bound double amputee at a care home in Sonora, California, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
A man entered a Sonora care home Thursday and attacked a wheelchair-bound double amputee, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Cesar Hernandez, 35, was booked on battery and other charges following the afternoon attack at the Avalon Health Care Center on Greenley Road.

Hernandez is a transient who attacked the man at random, Sgt. Andrea Benson said by phone Friday. The victim was not seriously injured, she said.

A sheriff’s Facebook post said Hernandez also hit and kicked employees who tried to pull him off the vicitim, then punched and threw chairs at a glass exteriior door, breaking it.

Hernandez was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail on charges of battery, vandalism, burglary and elder abuse.

