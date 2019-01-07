Crime

A roundup of the suspects connected to the shooting of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh

By Rosalio Ahumada and

Erin Tracy

January 07, 2019 11:40 AM

See web of suspects tied to the shooting of Newman Police officer

These eight people face charges in connection with the death of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh.
By
By

In all, eight people face charges in connection with the Dec. 26, 2018 shooting death of Newman, Calif. Police Cpl. Ronil Singh. They are:

Suspect: Paulo Virgen Mendoza, 32, suspected of gunning down Cpl. Ronil Singh. Mendoza, who authorities say has several aliases, initially was arrested and charged under the name Gustavo Perez Arriaga

Suspect: Ana Leyde Cervantes, 30. Paulo Virgen Mendoza’s girlfriend, Cervantes is suspected of giving Mendoza a change of clothes as he fled the area. She lived with Mendoza in Newman and was arrested in Turlock.

Suspect: Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34. Paulo Virgen Mendoza’s brother, Conrado Virgen Mendoza is suspected of driving Paulo Virgen Mendoza to several locations after the shooting.

Suspect: Adrian Virgen (or Adrian Virgen Mendoza), 25: Another brother of Paulo Virgen Mendoza, Virgen is suspected of taking Mendoza from a dairy farm in El Nido to several locations in Kern County, paying a human trafficker $400 to hide him and helping him get a new cell phone.

Suspect: Erik Razo Quiroz (or Erik Quiroz Razo), 35. A co-worker of Paulo Virgen Mendoza, Quiroz is suspected of helping the suspect change out the license plate on his truck, which had a bullet hole, and conceal the truck behind plywood. He was also present while the suspect and his brother attempted to find locations for Paulo Virgen Mendoza to hide and helped him discard of the gun believed to have been used to kill Singh.

Suspect: Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59. He is suspected of housing Paulo Virgen Mendoza at his home and facilitating the purchase of a new cell phone for him.

Suspect: Erasmo Villegas, 36. A former co-worker of Paulo Virgen Mendoza, Villegas, who also is known as Erasmo Villegas, Suarez. is accused of facilitating a money transfer for $500 to help Mendoza’s attempt to escape to Mexico.

Suspect: Maria Luisa Moreno, 57. Moreno is Mendoza’s great-aunt. She is suspected of harboring him in her home near Bakersfield as he tried to elude police.

