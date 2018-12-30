Deputy-involved shooting in Salida sends man to hospital with multiple wounds

A man with several gunshot wounds was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy or deputies shot him during a call in Salida.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Two deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance about 2:50 p.m., said Deputy Royjindar Singh, a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman. He could not elaborate on the call, which took place on the 5300 block of Stonehart Lane near the intersection of Stonedale Drive.
As deputies were handling the response, something occurred that led at least one of them to shoot the man, who according to a radio report from the ambulance is 31 years old. The report said he was conscious on the trip to the hospital and had wounds in his legs, an arm and torso.
Singh said the Sheriff’s Department is not yet releasing whether more than one deputy fired on the man.
The condition of the man who was shot was not immediately available. No deputies were injured, Singh said.
Several neighbors came out from their homes to watch deputies. None said they saw or heard anything. No information was available on whether the shooting occurred inside or out.
We’ll have more information as it’s available.
Comments