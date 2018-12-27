Airport Bicycle Club hopes to ride again, thanks to donors in wake of Modesto theft

Donors are stepping up to replace bicycles and other property stolen from a school in Modesto’s airport district.
The Tuolumne River Trust reports a strong response following a theft discovered Dec. 19 at Orville Wright Elementary School. The campus is close to the river, where the environmental group involves students in learning and playing.
The theft included a couple dozen bikes and related gear used by the Airport Bicycle Club and other activities. The club has led children and parents on monthly rides and taught the young people about bike maintenance. Life jackets used on rowboats also were taken.
Someone cut through a chain-link fence at a rear corner of the school, then cut locks and removed hardware to enter the big metal storage container. No arrests have been reported by the Modesto Police Department.
The total loss is estimated at $9,000. The trust is accepting monetary contributions now and can receive donated items once the school reopens for the new semester Jan. 14.
The response came immediately, said a Dec. 21 online post by Lauren Barnum, development and grants manager for the trust.
“The loss of the bicycles affects the whole community,” she wrote. “Children and families ride them to get to school safely through the Safe Routes to School program. Youth learn to ride, repair and gain leadership skills by teaching their peers what they’ve learned.”
As of Dec. 21, help had come from Orville Wright, Healthy Start, Modesto City Schools, the Police Department, Off Center Thrift & Gift, the Deputy Dennis Wallace Foundation, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s K9 Association, Deputy Nate Crain, Funsport Bikes, the Tracy Police Department, the Tracy Wal-mart and Best Electric.
An updated list was not available this week.
To give money, click on the “donate” button on the club’s website — www.tuolumne.org/. To contribute items, email Edgar Garibay at edgar@tuolumne.org.
People with tips about the theft can call police at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted at www.stancrimetips.org.
