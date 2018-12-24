Woman left sheriff’s department a gift. The bomb squad blew it up.

Authorities on Sunday used explosives to destroy a suspicious package left at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department headquarters, which turned out to contain a scarf and an ornament.
The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, after a woman left the package at the Sheriff’s Department along Lower Sunset Drive in downtown Sonora.
The package was addressed to deputies and had odd markings that included the words “flammable” and “explosive,” according to a sheriff’s news release.
Sheriff’s officials cordoned off the area and treated the package as a possible hazardous device. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb Squad was called to assess the suspicious package.
The Bomb Squad inspected the package and destroyed it using explosives. Inside the package, authorities found the scarf and the ornament.
Sheriff’s officials found nearby the woman who had left the package. They said she was exhibiting bizarre behavior. Sheriff’s officials said they spoke with her about the severity of what happened and told her she can’t return to the Sheriff’s Department, unless she’s reporting a crime.
No injuries were reported. Sheriff’s officials reminded residents that they appreciate the public’s generosity, but they cannot accept gifts in this manner.
