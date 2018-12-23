Man shot in west Modesto is expected to survive his injuries

A man is expected to survive after he was shot Sunday morning in west Modesto, authorities said.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue — where it is met by Ritsch Court — on a report of a shooting at about 11 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Jose Perez.
Perez said a dark, older-model vehicle stopped near the intersection and the driver exchanged words with the victim before firing his weapon.
He then drove off.
Perez said the victim, who was stabilized at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, is expected to survive his injuries.
There was no estimated age of the victim, and Perez said he was uncooperative with detectives.
Several law enforcement employees were at the scene, talking to witnesses and scouring the side of the road for any evidence.
A couple of people who lived a few houses down from the crime scene said they were unaware a shooting had occurred as they watched behind the yellow crime tape as deputies and detectives canvassed the area.
