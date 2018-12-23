Crime

Man shot in west Modesto is expected to survive his injuries

By Brian Clark

December 23, 2018 04:13 PM

A man who was shot on Chicago Avenue in Modesto, CA, on Sunday morning, Dec. 23, 2018, is expected to survive his injuries. A man drove up in a dark-colored vehicle, exchanged words and then shot the victim, authorities say.
A man is expected to survive after he was shot Sunday morning in west Modesto, authorities said.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue — where it is met by Ritsch Court — on a report of a shooting at about 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Jose Perez.

Perez said a dark, older-model vehicle stopped near the intersection and the driver exchanged words with the victim before firing his weapon.

He then drove off.

Perez said the victim, who was stabilized at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, is expected to survive his injuries.

There was no estimated age of the victim, and Perez said he was uncooperative with detectives.

Several law enforcement employees were at the scene, talking to witnesses and scouring the side of the road for any evidence.

A couple of people who lived a few houses down from the crime scene said they were unaware a shooting had occurred as they watched behind the yellow crime tape as deputies and detectives canvassed the area.

Brian Clark

Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

