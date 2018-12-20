Stanislaus County Library evacuated in Modesto after claims of gun, explosive

About 25 people were evacuated Thursday morning from the Stanislaus County Library in downtown Modesto after a man made threats, saying he had a gun and an explosive, police said.
Mandel Haynes, 61, did not have a gun or any explosives when he was taken into custody, said Modesto Police Sgt. Frank Inacio.
Haynes was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats, Inacio said. Haynes, a transient man, also had an arrest warrant on misdemeanor charges of drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
Inacio said library employees did a good job of evacuating everyone out of the library before officers arrived at the scene. One of the employees directed officers to where Haynes was inside the library at 1500 I St., between 15th and 16th streets.
Haynes was cooperative with police and surrendered without further incident, Inacio said. No injuries were reported.
