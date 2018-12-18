Theft suspect returns to store next day. That was his undoing.

The suspect in the theft of thousands of dollars in jewelry from the Walmart in Sonora was captured after he was seen back in the store the next day, police report.
On Thursday, Walmart employees saw that nearly $4,000 in merchandise was missing from a display case. Surveillance camera footage showed the theft. “The stolen items were necklaces, earrings and pendants, ranging in price from $28 to $98 (avg $55),” Sonora Police Department Chief Turu VanderWiel told The Bee in an email Tuesday.
Police officers were at Walmart on Friday to follow up on the investigation. While there, they were told the suspect caught on camera was just seen in the store and ran out the exit at the automotive department.
Officers did an extensive search of the area, the Sonora Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. They found the suspect hiding in bushes behind Lowe’s, which is just across Old Wards Ferry Road from the Highway 108 Walmart.
Sonora resident Steven Michael Hoch, 24, was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of felony theft and felony vandalism, for breaking into the display case.
Police posted a photo of empty jewelry boxes left behind. “Unfortunately, we were unable to recover the majority of the property,” VanderWiel said.
