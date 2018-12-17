Crime

Modesto woman held in two armed robberies of convenience stores

By Deke Farrow

December 17, 2018 09:38 AM




A 23-year-old Modesto woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in late November and early this month.

Daniella Villa was wanted for the Nov. 29 robbery of the Arco am/pm minimart at 1400 Coffee Road, Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Monday. She entered the store at about 4:30 a.m. that day and threatened the clerk with a nearly 2-foot-long stick that’s attached to the store’s bathroom key, Bear said.

Villa also is believed to have robbed the Arco station at 3001 Yosemite Blvd. on Dec. 2. In that 3:30 a.m. robbery, she was armed with a small handgun, Bear said.

In both cases, she escaped with goods and an undisclosed amount of cash. She drove off in a small, red car.

Villa faces two counts of robbery and remained in custody Monday morning, with bail set at $100,000.

