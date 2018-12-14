Police find blood and shell casings, but no victim, in Modesto’s airport district

Officers found evidence of a shooting in the airport district Friday night but could not locate a victim, the Modesto Police Department reported.
It responded at about 7:45 p.m. to Bonnie Brae Avenue, just west of Tioga Drive, after several people reported hearing shots fired, Lt. Mark Weiglein said.
Officers found blood and shell casings in the roadway but no other sign of the victim, he said. They checked with local hospitals, but none reported a gunshot victim as of 8:45 p.m., he said.
No information on a suspect was available.
