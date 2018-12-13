Police investigate shooting that wounds man in College area of Modesto

A man was shot in the arm and leg in the College area on Thursday night, the Modesto Police Department reported.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. in an alley on the west side of the 100 block of College Avenue, just north of Needham Street
The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital, Sgt. Derrick Tyler said at the scene. His condition and a description of the shooter were not available as of 9:30 p.m.
We will update this story as information becomes available.
