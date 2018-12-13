Man faces charges of trying to kidnap woman from Patterson distribution center

A 19-year-old faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges after trying to forcibly carry his girlfriend away from her workplace, the Kohl’s distribution center in Patterson, on Thursday morning, police say.
Michael Eric McDonald went to the center, on Keystone Pacific Parkway, bypassed security and found the victim, Patterson Police Services Chief Mark Nuno said in an email.
An employee of the center messaged The Bee that the incident occurred about 6 a.m. He alleged that McDonald was able to make it past a security gatehouse, an automated security gate and then a door manned by managers and requiring a badge to enter. He walked around inside for about 15 minutes, asking directions to the shipping department, the employee wrote. A call from The Bee to the center’s human resources department was not immediately answered.
McDonald put down the victim when stopped by other employees, Nuno said. He returned to his car and drove off, but was stopped shortly thereafter by Patterson Police Services deputies.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
McDonald was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.
Comments