Car crashes into house in north Modesto; suspects, carrying beer, detained by witness

By Deke Farrow

December 12, 2018 04:48 PM

Passersby detained two men Wednesday afternoon after the car they were in plowed into a house on West Union Avenue in north Modesto.

Witness Hugo Romo said the vehicle was northbound on Winegarden Drive at a high speed when it blew through a stop sign and went into the house. The driver tried to back out, but did so at an angle, causing further damage.

Romo said he confronted the men as they were coming out from the damaged living room. At least one was carrying cans of beer, which he dropped.

One of the men struck Romo in the head, but he continued to detain him. The other man tried to flee across West Union and took a swing at a woman who was blocking his path

Romo said that at that point, other passersby joined in and held the men. Modesto police Sgt. Frank Inacio said both men were in custody. Information on charges they face was not immediately available, nor were the two men’s names.

No one was home at the time of the 2:30 p.m incident, but the living room and its contents were badly damaged, the resident said upon returning.

