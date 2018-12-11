Most Wanted: Robert Daniel Damian, Aggravated assault

NAME: Robert Daniel Damian
CHARGE: Aggravated assault
DESCRIPTION: 22 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Damian is wanted by the Modesto Police Department on suspicion of aggravated assault. Detectives said Damian assaulted and robbed a victim on Sept. 22 at the Fire Temple Hookah Lounge at 3600 Sisk Road in north Modesto.
NOTES: Detectives say Damian is known to frequent areas in Modesto and Ceres.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Damian’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
