Driver badly hurt, faces DUI charges after overturning cement mixer

A Soulsbyville man suffered major injuries and faces charges of drunk driving after crashing a cement-mixer truck he was driving Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol’s Sonora office reported.
Steven Sullivan, 48, had just left a construction site and was driving a 2005 Peterbilt west on Highway 120 east of Buck Meadows in Mariposa County. Because he was intoxicated, the CHP said, he allowed the truck to veer over the north asphalt curb of the highway and onto a dirt shoulder.
Realizing he no longer was on the road, Sullivan abruptly steered to the left, toward a steep embankment on the south shoulder of the highway. He then abruptly steered right, causing the mixer to overturn across the south shoulder, the eastbound lane and part of the westbound lane, the CHP said.
He was wearing his seat belt but still suffered major injuries and was taken to Adventist Health in Sonora. He was placed under arrest but released to the hospital for treatment, the CHP reported.
One-way traffic control was in effect for about four hours and 20 minutes as the crash scene was investigated and cleared from the roadway.
