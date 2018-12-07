CHP looks for public’s help after man is struck by hit-and-run driver in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who caused major injuries to a 68-year-old man.
The man was walking north across River Road east of Bystrum Road in south Modesto at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle, said Officer Thomas Olsen.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center with major injuries.
The driver fled the scene, but investigators used parts from the vehicle that were left behind to determine it was a 2012 to 2017 ruby red Ford Focus.
The vehicle is missing its driver-side mirror and likely has front-end collision damage to its driver-side fender and hood.
People with information about the case can call Officer Aaron Norseen at 209-545-7440.
