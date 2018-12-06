Woman struck, killed by vehicle in north Modesto near popular shopping center

A woman died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in north Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department.
The incident occurred on Pelandale Avenue and Chapman Road, in front of the popular shopping center that includes a Costco.
The victim was described to be in her 50s, according to department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
The suspect, who was driving what appeared to be a mid-2000s Volkswagen Jetta, fled the scene in the vehicle.
The car was found Thursday morning at 7 a.m. parked on Wild Poppy Court, a few blocks southeast of the Pelandale-Carver Road intersection. It’s about 2.5 miles from the collision scene.
The vehicle was traveling east on Pelandale and the pedestrian was walking south in the crosswalk. It was not known who had the green light.
The Jetta had front end damage from the collision, and damage to the rear, possibly from an older accident.
There was no immediate information on the driver.
Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has related information, contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or email Officer Phillips at Phillipsd@modestopd.com.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
