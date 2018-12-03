Turlock man was required to register as convicted sex offender when he molested girl

Prosecutors say a 67-year-old Turlock man was already required to register as a convicted sex offender when he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.
Armando Luera Romayor on Thursday pleaded no contest to charges involving child sexual abuse, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday morning.
The two felony charges stemmed from Romayor abusing the girl, who was one of his relatives and living with him at the time. His no contest plea last week helps Romayor avoid a trial.
The prosecutors said Romayor was already required to register with authorities in 2016, when Romayor sexually harassed and touched the girl. The victim eventually told her mother about the repeated lewd conduct, and the girl’s mother reported the abuse to police.
Deputy District Attorney Sameer Shukla prosecuted the case. Romayor in 1991 was convicted of child sexual abuse in Santa Clara County, which is considered as a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law.
Romayor remains in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail. He will return to court Jan. 7, when Judge Rick Distaso will formally sentence Romayor to 18 years and eight months in prison. The prosecutors said Romayor must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he can become eligible for parole.
The child and her family will be given a chance to speak in court at next month’s hearing before the judge sentences Romayor.
