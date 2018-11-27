Exchange of gunfire resulted in 24-year-old Modesto man’s death early Sunday

The man fatally shot early Sunday exchanged gunfire with his killer, Modesto police reported Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Brandon Boutros, 24, of Modesto.
He was in an argument at a convenience store with another male who appeared known to him, police said in a news release. A short time later, the two fired weapons at each other in front of a home on the 2000 block of Wyatt Court, off West Rumble Road east of Prescott Road.
Police and emergency responders were dispatched to Wyatt at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Boutros was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
A gofundme page set up to raise money for Boutros’ funeral said he will be lovingly remembered as a son, brother, cousin and friend.
The killer has not been identified, the news release said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
