Deadly night in Modesto: Two homicide victims and a fatal car crash

Between late Saturday and early Sunday, Modesto police and other emergency responders dealt with three deaths that resulted from a shooting, a stabbing and a car crash.
Information still is being released. Here’s what we know:
At about 12:20 Sunday morning, police and medical personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wyatt Court — off West Rumble Road east of Prescott — on a report of a person shot.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Early Sunday afternoon, police had released only that the victim was an adult male. Nothing was released on the circumstances of the shooting or any possible suspect. “The investigation continues as detectives review evidence and interview witnesses,” according to a news release.
A couple of hours prior, at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical responders went to the 3200 block of Snyder Avenue on a report of a stabbing victim in Mildred Perkins Park. A Modesto Fire Department battalion chief’s summary of the incident said two males were found with stab wounds. Both were taken to hospitals.
A Modesto Police Department news release Sunday afternoon said an adult male was stabbed during a fight in the park, which is west of Dale Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.
There was no immediate confirmation from police that a second person was stabbed.
Anyone with information on either homicide is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message or download the P3 app to provide tips.
At about 2:45 Sunday morning, four people were involved in a single-car crash on West Hatch Road just east of South Carpenter Road, the Fire Department reported. The battalion chief’s summary indicates at least three were badly injured. Bear said one person died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The Fire Department said one person was found in the roadway and the other three had to be extricated from the car.
We’ll have more information as it’s available.
